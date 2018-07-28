Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Flipkart listing goes live ahead of August 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Flipkart listing page has three teaser videos, which hint at a better processor, bigger battery and more storage space on the new phone. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Flipkart listing page has three teaser videos, which hint at a better processor, bigger battery and more storage space on the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will make its official debut at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9. A 91Mobiles report claims the next-generation Note device will launch in India within a week of its official debut and pre-orders in the country will begin August 19. Now, a dedicated section called ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ is live on Android and iOS app as well as mobile site of Flipkart. The listing suggests the smartphone could be Flipkart exclusive in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Flipkart listing page has three teaser videos, which hint at a better processor, bigger battery and more storage space on the new phone. Though it does reveal price, India launch date or any other details, those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to register for updates on Galaxy Note 9. Users will have to sign up with their name, email ID, and phone number.

The 91Mobiles report quotes industry sources, who told the site that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched in India between August 12 to August 16. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of September. As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base storage model will be priced at Rs 72,990. Of course, Samsung itself has not made details of India launch, pricing, etc official so the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the successor to Galaxy Note 8. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 processor, improved cameras as well as a 512GB storage option. The S Pen will reportedly get Bluetooth support, a huge improvement in terms of functionality compared to the present S Pen version.

Reports suggest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport a 6.4-inches Infinity display with the 19.2:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 graphics. In India and other international markets, the Galaxy Note 9 will run the Exynos 9810 processor. It will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone could be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, compared to a 3,300 mAh one on Galaxy Note 8. The device will feature a dual 12MP+12MP rear camera setup with variable aperture that we saw on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones as well. On the front, Galaxy Note 9 will come with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies.

