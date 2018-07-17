Samsung Galaxy Note 9 spotted with Exynos 9820 SoC on GeekBench

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: The Galaxy handset in question bears the model number SM-N960X, and claims to run Exynos 9820, which could succeed the Exynos 9810 processor. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: The Galaxy handset in question bears the model number SM-N960X, and claims to run Exynos 9820, which could succeed the Exynos 9810 processor.

A model of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 model has been spotted on Geekbench, and appears to run the Exynos 9820 SoC. It is highly unlikely that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with this processor, and it is expected to run the Exynos 9810 processor, which is the same as the one on the Galaxy S9 series. The Galaxy Note 9 launches on August 9 in a special event in New York.

The global variant will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor, while the US variant is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor. However, this new model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone appears to have the next generation Exynos processor with high scores alongside its listing.

The Galaxy handset in question bears the model number SM-N960X, and claims to run Exynos 9820, which could succeed the Exynos 9810 processor. As per the listing, Exynos 9820 contains eight cores, and offers a base frequency of 1.69GHz. In addition, this rumoured Galaxy Note 9 model comes with 4GB RAM, and is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, which is again in contrary to other leaks, which indicate the phone will come with 6GB RAM.

This model has registered a single-core score of 4089 and multi-core score of 12246. This ranks much higher than the Geekbench scores of the Note 9’s Snapdragon 845 variant, which were 2190 and 8806 respectively.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked poster reveals headphone jack, sales from August 24

A previous leak from Polish website Spider Web seems to have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 could be priced at PLN 4299 (Rs 78,380 approx.) for its 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is also expected to be available in three colour variants: Blue, Black and Purple. This speculated price can be compared with the launch price of the Galaxy Note 8 in India, which first sold at Rs 67,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 screen aspect ratio. Expected to ship in 6GB RAM/256GB storage and 8GB RAM/512GB storage options, it could be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

While the Note 9 could see a modified S Pen stylus, that could support fast charging technology, leaks have also shown a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 will see dual-rear cameras with 12MP+12MP configuration like the S9 series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd