Samsung Galaxy Note 9 durability test: Bixby button might not be that secure

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 does not seem to have a stable Bixby button. The Bixby button of the Galaxy Note 9 can be seen coming off, in a durability test video uploaded by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. Though the video was limited to testing the phone for scratches, burns and bendability, the flaw was recorded as Rig explored the phone’s side buttons.

As the video shows, Rig begins to test the glass front, as well as the metal body on the sides. The Galaxy Note 9’s display is backed by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and it withstood the scratch test up to expected levels.

Following that, Rig can be seen testing the sides for scratches, including the top and bottom. While the phone’s bottom section, housing the speaker grille, type-C USB port, and S Pen, did not suffer major damage, the Bixby button can be seen popping out on minimal prodding.

He follows this with a scratch test on the volume rockers, which also detached from the phone’s main body.

While both sets of buttons are made of the same metal as the phone, they appear to be removable. As the Bixby button popped out of the phone, Rig can be heard saying, “Oh! I did not see that coming.”. Following that, the scratch testing saw the volume rocker buttons also being unseated.

Rig says that all buttons of the Galaxy Note 9 could be removable, though he thinks the buttons would withstand physical drops, as well as scratches made without tools. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 9 durability test also displays the all-plastic body of the S Pen, which is broken to show the interior circuits and components.

