Samsung Galaxy Note 9 dongle for DeX access on sale in US

Samsung’s new type-C USB to HDMI adapter, that enables DeX access on the Galaxy Note 9, has now gone on sale in the US. This Note 9 accessory has been priced at $31 (Rs 2,248 approx.), and enables dock-less access to bigger screens, which includes TVs and projectors.

As seen during the Galaxy Note 9 launch event, this dongle provides HDMI 2.0 support, as well as DisplayPort 1.2 standards. It offers support for screens that project up to UHD and 4K quality images/video, at a refresh rate of 60Hz.

As per the Amazon US product listing, the dongle can support Galaxy Note 8, as well as Galaxy S9/S9+ and Galaxy S8/S8+. In addition, users will also be able to connect with a larger range of devices, including keyboards, mice and headsets, through the company’s DeX Station and DeX Pad. These can support up to HD+ and WQHD support.

Through DeX, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users can consider using dual-screen support, which will enable them to access the screen from a connected device, as well as the phone. In such cases, Galaxy Note 9 can become a keyboard/touchpad, or a drawing surface for S Pen. Through this stylus, users will also gain remote access onto devices connected via Samsung DeX.

Besides integrating features of Windows and Android, that includes Microsoft Office, the Samsung DeX ecosystem also provides business solutions. This includes support for Amazon Web Services, VMware, and Citrix. In addition, Galaxy Note 9 users can also consider DeX for connecting to Adobe and BlackBerry software, among other options.

