Samsung Galaxy Note 9 devices leaking display light from edges?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users on the forum said it could well be a painting issue. Samsung is yet to issue a statement. Express Photo Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users on the forum said it could well be a painting issue. Samsung is yet to issue a statement. Express Photo

Samsung recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 9 globally. A possible build quality issue has been spotted by users who have written about it on Android Central’s forum. According to posts on the forum, users are claiming that the Galaxy Note 9 has gaps in its chassis through which the display panel light is leaking. However, not all Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are facing an issue.

Samsung paints the edges of the glass to achieve the rounded infinity glass shape. (Image: Android Central) Samsung paints the edges of the glass to achieve the rounded infinity glass shape. (Image: Android Central)

Some users, however, say this might not be a build issue but an illusion caused due to light reflections via the curved display. Other users on the forum claimed that it was a painting issue, saying some units were not facing the problem due to the way they were painted during the manufacturing process. Samsung paints the edges of the glass to achieve the rounded infinity glass shape. Samsung is yet to issue a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

