Samsung Galaxy Note 9 details revealed in hands-on before August 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will look very similar to the Galaxy Note 8. Here’s what a detailed hands-on has revealed. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will look very similar to the Galaxy Note 8. Here’s what a detailed hands-on has revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially launch on August 9, but it looks like a detailed hands-on/first impression for the phone is already up with all the key specifications mentioned. While leaks have revealed a number of details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 phone, this review by Eldar Murtazin, who is known for his early access to phones, is entirely different from the leaks. Eldar had a chance to use and evaluate the device in the US, and he has written a detailed piece on the same based on actual usage.

According to the piece, which is published on Russia’s Mobile Review.com, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not have Bixby 2.0, though it will run a more ‘mature’ version of the voice-assistant. He also notes that with Galaxy Note 9, the focus will be on appealing to the business audience again, which has been the core user base for the smartphone. The design of the Note 9 will be similar to the Galaxy Note 8, according to the hands-on.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: Event timings, how to watch live stream, etc

The front panel is similar, so we should expect a 6.4-inch curved Infinity Display with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio as seen on the previous Galaxy Note 8. The dual rear cameras are located horizontally, with the fingerprint sensor being below them. The Note 9 will continue with the face and iris scanner for unlocking the device as well.

The report also confirms the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 4000 mAh battery. This was something that the leaks had also reported. This is an increase from the 3300 mAh battery on the previous variant. A big battery on the Note series marks a return to one of the key features of the device.

The review also confirms, the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 4000 mAh battery. The review also confirms, the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 4000 mAh battery.

It also seems that the new updated version of the AlwaysOn Display will likely appear in the Galaxy S10, and not in the Note 9 series. Where the storage/RAM specifications go, the Note 9 will look like this: 6 RAM and 128 GB, 8GB RAM and 256GB as well as 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Note 9’s camera will have some improvements, and it will likely have the dual aperture system we saw on the S9 and S9+. The review adds that “optical stabilization is clearly improved,” and there are improvements to video as well.

The big change will be the S Pen, which has been “completely reworked”, according to the report. It looks like the S Pen will get Bluetooth support, there are new work modes. It also looks like Note 9 will offer the option to unlock the device with a stylus.

Finally, the report also mentions the phone could start at 70,000 rubles in Russia when it launches in September. This is nearly Rs 76,000 on conversion, though the pricing is still a point of speculation. Galaxy Note 9 officially launches in New York on August 9. Samsung will be hosting a live stream of the event as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd