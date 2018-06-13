Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could have 4000mAh battery, wireless charging: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 4000mAh battery, and might support wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 4000mAh battery, and might support wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 4000mAh battery, and might support wireless charging. This was first spotted by SamMobile, which has picked up the news from tipster Ice Universe, who tweeted the phone’s battery capacity. Meanwhile, the wireless charging feature was reported from GalaxyClub, which found a new Samsung wireless charger registered with the US FCC.

Ice Universe’s tweet said: “100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh”. SamMobile’s report did not independently verify the battery specifications, so it still could be just a rumour. GalaxyClub, though, did reveal the design of Samsung’s latest wireless charger design. The latest design, named EP-N6100, has been certified with an input rating of 12 volts and 2.1 amperes. This improves on the company’s previous wireless charging system, EP-N5100, with a 9 volts and 1.67 amperes input rating.

Also read: Samsung Note 9 3D renders reveal rear fingerprint scanner, Infinity display

100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Earlier reports from Bloomberg suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 could be launched on August 9, and is likely to improve upon camera specifications. Even though it is expected to retain the dual-rear cameras with variable aperture, as seen in the Galaxy S9 series, the camera sizes could change. Further, our previous report indicates that the Galaxy Note 9 could come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This too, was sent out by Ice Universe in a previous tweet.

Among other expected specs, Samsung is also set to ship the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the Exynos 9810 chipset in India, which will run Android 8.1 Oreo. Expected to have a 6.4-inch display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio, it could also feature Samsung’s improved digital assistant, Bixby 2.0.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd