Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black, Blue and Brown colour variants leaked in image render

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted through an image leak of its black, brown and blue colour variants. (Image Source: Twitter/Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted through an image leak of its black, brown and blue colour variants. (Image Source: Twitter/Evan Blass)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in black, brown and blue colour variants has been leaked in the latest set of images. The render was shared on Twitter by noted tipster Evan Blass, who runs @evleaks. The image shows three colour variants of the Galaxy Note 9, which will are the Black, Blue and Brown colour options. The S-Pen of each variant is also seen in the photo. Galaxy note 9 will be launched at an event in New York on August 9.

The tweet from Blass came with the title ‘Note9 in (from L to R) black, brown and blue’. So far, it is known that the Galaxy Note 9 will ship in five colour options: black, blue, grey, brown and purple. In the past few days, the phone has been spotted in the Lilac Purple colour option, also seen on the Galaxy S9 series, as well as a blue colour option, for which the name is still to be confirmed.

Each colour variant of the Galaxy Note 9 also has a customised stylus, as the S-Pen also maintains the colour profile. With the latest leaks, the upcoming Samsung phone has been spotted in all its colour options, except the grey avatar.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature the same design as the Note 8, and will ship with a 6.38-inch sAMOLED display. This phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 845/Exynos 9810 processor, and ship with a 4000mAh battery.

With the Note 9, users will find an improved S-Pen that will have its own Bluetooth connectivity. Also, Note 9 is expected to ship with wireless charging capabilities, as Samsung likely to launch the Wireless Charger Duo. This will be compatible with the Galaxy Watch, which was recently listed on Samsung’s US website.

