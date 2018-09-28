Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 silver and black colour options launched in US

The silver-coloured variant of Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale starting October 5, while the black colour option will be going on sale starting October 12.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 28, 2018 2:41:32 pm

Samsung has announced that it will be bringing two new colour options for the Galaxy Note 9 to the US. The two colours are named Cloud Silver and Midnight Black. The silver Galaxy Note 9 comes with a light blue frame and S-Pen. Both the colour options will be made available in 128GB and the 512GB variants of the device priced at $1,000 (approximately Rs 72,555) and $1,250 (approximately Rs 90,700) respectively.

The US is the first country to be receiving the cloud silver colour option for the Galaxy Note 9, which will go on sale starting October 5 via the company’s official website and Best Buy. Whereas, the midnight black colour option will be going on sale starting October 12. However, the midnight black Galaxy Note 9 is already available to purchase in the country via AT&T’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Bixby update now accounts for accidental pressing

Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures and a 12-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

