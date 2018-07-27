Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases, S-Pen colour schemes leaked online ahead of launch. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases, S-Pen colour schemes leaked online ahead of launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is due to launch on August 9 at an event in New York, and in the latest set of online leaks, smart cases, colour schemes of the phone have been shared online. The cases are in multiple colour options for the Galaxy Note 9 and leaked images of the same were shared by German WinFuture, which has a good track record when it comes to leaks.

According to the images shared by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases will come in a number of clear view covers in black, blue, brown, and purple colours. Another set of images of the Protective Standing case for the Galaxy Note 9 have also been shared.

The LED view covers will come in black and blue, while the protective armour case will come black and silver options. The leaked images also included a few shots of the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note 9, which will come bundled with the smartphone in black, purple, brown, and yellow. It looks like Samsung could add contrasting colours of the S-Pen with each colour of the smartphone. It is rumoured that the yellow coloured S-Pen will be bundled with the blue colour variant of the smartphone.

According to earlier reports and leaks, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport a 6.4-inches Infinity display with the 19.2:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 graphics. In India and other international markets, the Galaxy Note 9 will run the Exynos 9810 processor.

It will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo and will be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The battery size will be much bigger compared to the previous Note 8, which had a 3300 mAh battery on board.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a dual 12MP camera setup on the back with variable aperture. The dual-variable aperture is something we saw on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones as well. On the front, Galaxy Note 9 will come with an 8MP camera sensor for selfies.

