Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Bixby update now accounts for accidental pressing

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has now received an update for the Bixby button. Reported by SamMobile, the latest update offers the option of setting a toggle for accidentally presses, that would activate Samsung’s digital assistant. A similar fix had also been issued to the Galaxy S9+ recently, that allowed the button to be disabled.

As per the SamMobile report, the Bixby button can now be fixed through Settings, so that Galaxy Note 9 users can ensure the assistant does not pop up when a person accidentally presses it while holding the phone, or in other such circumstances.

Instead, Note 9 users can now choose to ‘Press the Bixby Button twice’ to activate the app, rather than the regular ‘Press the Bixby Button once’, under the ‘Bixby Key’ menu. While the Bixby button was found to be removable as part of teardown test, the new option does not allow Galaxy Note 9 owners to disable the button.

The report adds that the more sensitive keys in Samsung’s latest flagship ensure that accidental presses are covered. As usual, long-pressing the Bixby button will activate Bixby Voice, where users can check the new settings by going to the ‘About Bixby Voice’ menu.

Future updates of the phone are also expected to expand capabilities of S Pen, with its Bluetooth iteration found to enable many more functions than any of its predecessors.

Galaxy Note 9 was launched last month, and features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Running the Exynos 9810 processor, it is expected to receive the Android 9 Pie update soon. Note 9 comes in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, with expandable memory of up to 1TB. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery, that is backed by wireless charging. It comes with 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras with variable aperture, as well as a 16MP front lens.

