Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9: Five things we know so far

Samsung has been creating a lot of buzz with the expected arrival of the Galaxy Note 9, the company’s flagship for the second half of the year. The high-end smartphone has not been officially announced yet, but there has been plenty of leaks about its design, specifications, and features. Though details are not available yet, but we do know that the South Korean major plans to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 at its “Unpacked event” in New York. Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: Improved S Pen with Bluetooth support

Many believe the highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 will be an all-new S Pen. It’s being said that Samsung is adding Bluetooth support to its S Pen stylus to make it more appealing to the Galaxy Note 9 users. Evidently, a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen will be able to control music. Though we have no idea how it’s going to work exactly, we expect the functionality will be limited to play/pause of music. The S Pen could be used as a remote camera shutter as well. There are further reports that claim that the S Pen might even double as a Bluetooth speaker but then that would require a battery back up which would make it thicker.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: Five colour variants expected

Samsung may be looking to increase sales of the Galaxy Note 9 by selling the flagship phone in multiple colour options. This isn’t a bad thing. Apparently, the Note 9 will be made available in a bunch of colour options, including Midnight Black, Lilac Blue, Deep Sea Blue, Orchid Grey, and ‘Teddy Brown’. Out of the five colour options, the blue one appears to be the most exciting one. A purported press render of the Note 9 shows a yellow version of the S Pen alongside a blue variant of the Galaxy Note 9. This suggests that the S Pen might available in a number of colour options to match the phone’s various colour tones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: A large 4000mAh battery might be present

The Note line-up is known for its ever long-lasting battery life and the Note 9 will be no different. According to Twitter leaker Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might come equipped with a massive 4,000mAh battery. That’s a jump from 3,300mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 8. This larger power pack will translate to a bigger battery life. Hopefully, the Galaxy Note’s 4000mAh battery should probably two days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: A revamped Bixby

According to a report published in the Korea Herald, the Galaxy Note 9 will debut with Bixby 2.0 – Samsung’s own digital voice-assistant. Not much is known about how the Bixby 2.0 will be better than last year’s Bixby 1.0, but the company has confirmed that the next-generation digital assistant will be able to recognize individual voices. It will also be capable of being integrated into apps and services.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks: ‘Wireless Charger Duo’ may launch on August 9

With the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 around the corner, an alleged image of new Wireless Charger Duo has been leaked online. The leak was first posted on Twitter by Roland Quant from WinFuture.de. The reporter claims to have spotted a retail box of the upcoming Samsung Wireless Charger Duo. As per the leak, the wireless charger will be able to charge two devices at the same time. This could support two Qi-enabled smartphones or one smartphone and a Galaxy Watch. Beyond that, additional information is limited at the moment.

