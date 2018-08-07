Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9: Price, expected specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 global launch, price and specifications: Here's a look at the upcoming launch of Samsung's latest Note series device, that is expected to deliver both on the big battery, and the S Pen

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 4:28:30 pm
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 9 global launch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch, Galaxy Note 9 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks, Galaxy Note 9 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, Galaxy Note 9 availability Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York, that will take place on August 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York, that will take place on August 9. This phone is the latest iteration of the company’s Galaxy Note series, that has been known for its unique design and its stylus, the S Pen. While many rumours appear to stand confirmed, Samsung will largely base the Galaxy Note 9 on its S Pen, that could come with its own Bluetooth capabilities. In India, Samsung is expected to price the latest Note 9 series around a starting price of above Rs 72,990.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to offer wireless charging, and we have seen leaks of a Wireless Charger Duo. The company’s wireless charging system comes with two charging bays, that is expected to charge the Galaxy Note 9, as well as other Samsung devices that are compliant with Qi-based charging systems.

Live Blog

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Price, specifications, features, everything we know

16:27 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumours: Official leaked video confirms design and 1TB storage

The video in question was leaked from Samsung's New Zealand account when the site accidentally published an official pre-order advert for the upcoming device. Based on the video, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks identical to its predecessor - the Note 8 - in terms of design. Interestingly, the Note 9 will come with 1TB of internal storage. Technically, the top-end version of the Note 9 will have 512GB of internal storage; plus, users are free to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box leaked, reveals 4000mAh battery and S Pen remote control

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. While the size is only slightly different from Galaxy Note 8, the phone will also come with a tweak to its design. This will push the Galaxy Note 9's fingerprint sensor below the dual-rear camera configuration, which remains horizontally stacked.

Expected to feature a 4000mAh battery, the phone will ship with Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 on top. The latest leaks have also suggested that Galaxy Note 9 could come in 128GB and 512GB internal storage options. While the first storage option could be paired with 6GB RAM, the 512GB variants could come alongside 8GB of RAM.

Across all variants, the phone is expected to provide up to 1TB expandable memory through microSD support.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 official video leaked ahead of August 9 launch

Galaxy Note 9 could feature 12MP+12MP dual-rear cameras. While the primary lens is expected to have f/1.5 and f/2 dual aperture, the secondary sensor could enable optical zoom at f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, it could come with an 8MP front lens with autofocus.

