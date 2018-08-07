Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9: Price, expected specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York, that will take place on August 9. This phone is the latest iteration of the company’s Galaxy Note series, that has been known for its unique design and its stylus, the S Pen. While many rumours appear to stand confirmed, Samsung will largely base the Galaxy Note 9 on its S Pen, that could come with its own Bluetooth capabilities. In India, Samsung is expected to price the latest Note 9 series around a starting price of above Rs 72,990.
The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to offer wireless charging, and we have seen leaks of a Wireless Charger Duo. The company’s wireless charging system comes with two charging bays, that is expected to charge the Galaxy Note 9, as well as other Samsung devices that are compliant with Qi-based charging systems.
The video in question was leaked from Samsung's New Zealand account when the site accidentally published an official pre-order advert for the upcoming device. Based on the video, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 looks identical to its predecessor - the Note 8 - in terms of design. Interestingly, the Note 9 will come with 1TB of internal storage. Technically, the top-end version of the Note 9 will have 512GB of internal storage; plus, users are free to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.