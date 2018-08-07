Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9: Price, expected specifications, and more

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box leaked, reveals 4000mAh battery and S Pen remote control

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. While the size is only slightly different from Galaxy Note 8, the phone will also come with a tweak to its design. This will push the Galaxy Note 9's fingerprint sensor below the dual-rear camera configuration, which remains horizontally stacked.

Expected to feature a 4000mAh battery, the phone will ship with Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 on top. The latest leaks have also suggested that Galaxy Note 9 could come in 128GB and 512GB internal storage options. While the first storage option could be paired with 6GB RAM, the 512GB variants could come alongside 8GB of RAM.

Across all variants, the phone is expected to provide up to 1TB expandable memory through microSD support.

Galaxy Note 9 could feature 12MP+12MP dual-rear cameras. While the primary lens is expected to have f/1.5 and f/2 dual aperture, the secondary sensor could enable optical zoom at f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, it could come with an 8MP front lens with autofocus.