Samsung Galaxy Note 9 White variant, Galaxy S9+ Blue version launched in India

Samsung has launched two new colour variants of its flagship phones in India. While the company has introduced an Alpine White colour variant of Galaxy Note 9, it also showcased a Polaris Blue Galaxy S9+ colour option. The new Galaxy Note 9 variant had been launched in Taiwan, where it is named Snow White.

Advertising

Both of the new phone models will be available for pre-orders online, including the Samsung Online Store, from December 7. These flagships will also be offered offline from December 10.

While the Galaxy Note 9 Alpine White colour option will retail with the phone’s 128GB internal storage variant, priced at Rs 67,900, Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue can be purchased alongside the 64GB storage option that is priced at Rs 64,900. The latter will be bundled with instant cashback worth Rs 3,000.

Besides these offers, consumers can also consider an exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000, when an old smartphone is replaced with Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 9. Those who own HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards will also be eligible for cashback worth Rs 6,000.

Advertising

Sporting a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, Galaxy Note 9 Alpine White colour option features a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the Exynos 9820 processor, the phone is based on Android 9 Pie and comes with a 4000mAh battery offering wireless charging support.

Galaxy Note 9 Alpine White colour option will only be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Besides having S Pen with independent battery and Bluetooth capabilities, the phone also offers DeX support for a computer-like experience. It comes with 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras, with dual variable aperture, as well as an 8MP front camera.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S9+ offers a 5.8-inch QHD+ dual edge SAMOLED display. Based on Experience UI over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, the flagship runs the Exynos 9810 processor, that is backed by a mAh battery.

The Galaxy S9+ Polaris Blue version comes only in 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with expandable memory support of up to 256GB. This Samsung phone comes with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.