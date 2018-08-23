Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage variant most popular in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

Samsung recently launched its flagship smartphone the Galaxy Note 9 globally. The company is currently running pre-orders for the device in various countries including South Korea. A report by The Investor, suggests that Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders have already beaten pre-order numbers of the Galaxy S9 in South Korea. Most of which were for the 512GB variant of the device.

The report citing South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom states that more than half of the Galaxy Note 9 pre-orders are for the 8GB RAM/512GB internal storage variant priced at KRW 1.35 million (approximately Rs 84,000). It further states, most of which were for the ocean blue colour variant with the yellow coloured S Pen.

It is also being claimed that the pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 9 have already surpassed those of the Galaxy S9 by 30 per cent to 50 per cent. However, the report also stated that the pre-order numbers are not as high as of the Galaxy Note 8 which was launched last year, and are still 20 per cent below it.

The company launched the smartphone in the Indian market today and has shut down the pre-bookings of the device on their website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

