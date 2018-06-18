Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB storage to be available in certain markets: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s top-end model could come with 512GB of storage. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s top-end model could come with 512GB of storage. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung is apparently planning to launch the 512GB storage variant of the flagship smartphone in select markets like China and Korea, according to tipster @IceUniverse. The report, however, adds that Samsung could launch the variant in other markets at a later date. If the information turns out to be true, the Galaxy Note 9 will be Samsung’s first smartphone to come with a hefty 512GB storage.

Previous reports point out that Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy Note 9 in two variants; one with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage and the other model with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything officially with regards to Galaxy Note 9 at the moment.

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off Galaxy Note 9 at the company’s Unpacked Event in New York on August 9. Furthermore, the handset is expected with certain camera improvements compared to its predecessor the Galaxy Note 8. Previously leaked 3D renders of the handset reveal rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and 18:9 Infinity display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also rumoured to sport a bigger 4000mAh battery under the hood, in addition to supporting for faster wireless charging. In terms of design, we can also expect an additional physical button for the camera shutter. Under the hood, the flagship smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be limited to select markets like China and the U.S.

The 512GB ROM of the Galaxy Note9 is only available in South Korea and China. pic.twitter.com/w4StxlFAv9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo and a newer version of Bixby virtual assistant out of the box. Bixby 2.0 is said to have better, improved natural language processing, in addition to faster response time and improved noise resistance.

