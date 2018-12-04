Samsung Galaxy Note 9 1TB offer: Get 512GB memory card at Rs 4,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can now be purchased with a 1TB offer across online and offline retail options. Users can purchase the 512GB storage variant of the Samsung flagship, and will receive the 512GB Samsung EVO memory card, worth Rs 22,900, at a special price of Rs 4,999. This offer will be valid till December 31, and can be availed across payment modes.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 1TB offer: Sale details, 1TB Challenge, and other deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage option is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Metallic Copper colour variants, and is priced at Rs 84,900. The phone can be purchased alongside the Samsung EVO 512GB memory card at Rs 4,999, after a special discount of Rs 17,901. T

his would make the Galaxy Note 9, along with total storage of 1TB, worth Rs 89,899.

Advertising

Besides, users can also consider cashback worth Rs 6,000, provided on transactions made via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards, as well as exchange benefits of up to Rs 9,000.

Samsung is also hosting a ‘1TB Challenge’ contest, that asks users to share their favourite memories from 2018. Three lucky winners will receive free Galaxy Note 9 handsets with 1TB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Specifications

Featuring a 6.4-inch QHD+ SAMOLED Infinity display, Galaxy Note 9 has a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Exynos 9810 processor, the phone is based on Samsung ExperienceUI 10 over and above Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone is backed by 4000mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Biometric security options on the Samsung phone include Face Unlock, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy Note 9 comes with S Pen, the company’s stylus, that comes with remote control features, Bluetooth capabilities, and its own battery backup. In addition, the flagship device comes with DeX support, that can convert the phone into a desktop-like experience.

The Samsung flagship comes with 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras with dual variable aperture, as well as an 8MP front camera.