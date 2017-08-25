Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smaller battery to guarantee safety: Company’s mobile chief DJ Koh

Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh explained the smaller battery in Galaxy Note 8. According to Koh, this was done to guarantee battery safety in the new phone. Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh explained the smaller battery in Galaxy Note 8. According to Koh, this was done to guarantee battery safety in the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was recently unveiled at company’s Unpacked event in New York. The premium smartphone packs high-end features including an Infinity display, Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras, and more. Samsung’s latest flagship device gets a 3,300 mAh battery, which is bigger that Galaxy S8’s 3,000 mAh one but smaller than S8+’s 3,500mAh battery.

In a media interaction put out by The Korea Herald, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh explained the smaller battery in Note 8. According to Koh, this was done to guarantee battery safety in the new phone. Further, he pointed out that Galaxy Note 8 uses a 10-nanometer processor, which is capable of enhancing battery efficiency by 30 per cent. Samsung hopes to sell more than 11 million units of Galaxy Note 8 units.

“There are some reasons why we can reduce the battery capacity. One of them is the 10-nanometer processor that has enhanced the phone’s power efficiency by 30 percent. Users are also allowed to adjust their battery use based on their smartphone use patterns, which increases battery efficiency overall. Now I can guarantee battery safety. The phone will maintain more than 95 percent of battery capacity even after two years of use,” said Koh.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the successor of the Galaxy Note 7. Galaxy Note 7 was recalled globally thanks to its faulty batteries that caused issues such as over-heating, catching fire and even exploding. Samsung clearly doesn’t want to take any chances with its new high-end device by ensuring both efficiency and safety.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced new and enhanced quality assurance measures to improve product safety. This includes enhanced eight-point battery safety check that would address safety from the component level to the assembly and shipment of device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge bezel-less QHD+ Super AMOLED display with dual curved edged glass back. It features dual rear cameras of 12 MP each with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front camera is 8MP auto focus. In terms of performance, the new Note smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD slot.

