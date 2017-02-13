Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is codenamed Baikal, could feature 4K display

Earlier leaks have given out features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as well. It is said to feature either a UHD or 4K resolution display. (Source: Ice universe) Earlier leaks have given out features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as well. It is said to feature either a UHD or 4K resolution display. (Source: Ice universe)

Samsung mobile chief, DJ Koh has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 is indeed coming. Now, a Twitter user Ice universe has revealed that Samsung’s next Galaxy Note smartphone has been codenamed Baikal. The user posted an image of a frozen lake, said to be lake Baikal, along with company’s S Pen.

Lake Baikal, which is considered to be the deepest lake in the world, is situated in Russian region of Siberia. But we shouldn’t derive literal meanings from code names as smartphone makers usually go with such random names to keep devices under wraps. Also, we can’t confirm the authenticity of the leak.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s model number was earlier leaked by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. According to Blass, the Note smartphone will bear a model number SM-N950. Earlier leaks have given out features of the Galaxy Note 8 as well. SamMobile reports the next Note flagship will come with company’s voice-assistant ‘Bixby’ in-built. The device is said to feature either a UHD or 4K resolution display.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Soon after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, reports started to pour in that Samsung will kill off its Note series, a brand that it has developed since 2011. However, Koh confirmed the company will not kill off its Galaxy Note series, just because one of the device in the series was prone to fires, and explosions in some cases. “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Koh said in an interview with Cnet.

As of now, Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S8 series. The flagship smartphone will come in two variants based on display size – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch – with the bigger variant called the Galaxy S8+.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S8 series is not going to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) in Barcelona, unlike the earlier Galaxy S7 and S7 edge smartphones. Reports, on the other hand, hint at a March 29 launch in New York. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S8 series will have a bezel-less display and no home button.

There will be a dedicated button to launch voice-assistant Bixby; the fingerprint scanner is being shifted to the back of the phone, next to the rear camera module. Samsung Galaxy S8 series is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which uses the company’s own 10nm FinFET technology. It will sport 6GB RAM and the same 12MP Dual Pixel technology camera we saw in the previous phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd