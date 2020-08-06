Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra: Price in India, pre-order details and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price is Rs 104,999. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price is Rs 104,999.

A day after the global launch, Samsung has announced India pricing of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in the country. The Note 20 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost you Rs 77,999, whereas the model with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 104,999. Meanwhile, the Note 20 Ultra with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 104,999. We don’t yet have pricing for the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Ultra. The phones are up for pre-order in the country. Samsung will start selling the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in India on August 21.

Firstly, the standard Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch 60Hz AMOLED display and three different cameras on the back, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 64MP f/1.8 telephoto and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. On the front, there is a 10MP f/2.2 selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4300mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra, on the other hand, is a superior model. It features a 6.9-inch 120Hz screen and has a 4500mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone features a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit. The front-facing camera is the same as on the Note 20. The cameras support 8K video recording at 24fps, while the Pro mode has been further improved.

Globally, both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. However, in India, the Note 20 series will come with Exynos 990. Other specs include 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, NFC, and IP68 water resistance. In India, Note 20 will only get a 4G model. A microSD card slot is also there, though that option is missing on the standard note.

The S Pen has also been improved. This time, it now syncs across phones, Samsung tablets, and Windows 10 laptops.

Here are the full specs of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

*6.7-inchFHD+ (Flat) 60Hz display

*4,300mAh battery

*Exynos 990

*128GB/256GB storage, 8GB RAM

*S-Pen, IP68, Stereo speakers

*12MP, 64MP, 12MP 3x Optical zoom, 30x digital zoom rear camera setup

*10MP front camera

*Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green colour options

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

*6.9-inch WQHD+ edge display with 120Hz

*4,500mAh battery

*Exynos 990

*12GB RAM/128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage, microSD support

*108MP, 12MP, 12MP, 5x Optical zoom, 50x digital zoom rear camera

*10MP front camera

*S-Pen, IP68, Stereo speakers

*Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black

