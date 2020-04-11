Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch expected in August despite Covid-19

Samsung has no intention to delay the launch of its Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2. Samsung has no intention to delay the launch of its Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2.

Amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, Samsung still hopes to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 in August. According to a report by The Korea Herald, Samsung has no intention to delay the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones.

“Preparations are underway for the upcoming Galaxy Note launch, and there is no delay,” an industry source told The Korea Herald. “But regarding a physical event, things are yet to be discussed, we are considering measures likes an online event,” the person added.

Even though no one knows when will the pandemic end, Samsung appears to be optimistic about holding the next Unpacked in August. Though it remains to be seen in which part of the world Samsung plans to hold the event. Generally, Samsung holds its second Unpacked event of the year in New York. Last year, the Galaxy Note 10 was launched in New York City.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Both Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 are critical to Samsung’s smartphone business. The Galaxy Note 20 will replace the Galaxy Note 10, whereas the Galaxy Fold 2 succeeds the original Galaxy Fold. While there’s little we know about the Galaxy Note 20, rumours of the next-generation have already started to surface.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be made available with less storage and could come at a cheaper price. Some recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex Display inside and a larger Infinity-V display on the front cover. The second-generation foldable phone will also have a camera setup similar to that of the Galaxy S20+ and will ship with a new version of the S Pen.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. The latter device is a flip-style foldable phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd