Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will sport vertical camera setup and centred hole-punch display: Report

Samsung will be launching its next flagship smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy Note 10 soon, most likely in August going by the past trend, and there are several leaks around this upcoming device. Recent rumours suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 could sport a vertical camera setup and a centred hole-punch in the display.

Tipster Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks, has confirmed in a tweet that the Galaxy Note 10 series will come with vertical camera setup on the back and a centred hole punch front camera module.

Another point to note is that in the tweet he has referred to it as the Galaxy Note 10 series. This might mean Samsung will be launching more than one variant of the device and this would be in line with current leaks that suggesting Samsung could introduce a base and a Pro variant.

In a separate post, PhoneArena had created renders of the Galaxy Note 10’s, according to all the leaks. However, it has since taken down the renders. In the renders, you could see slim bezels, curved sides, a hole-punch camera at the top-centre of the display and a vertical quad camera setup on the back.

According to earlier reports, the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, 500mAh more than the Galaxy Note 9. It is also being said that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could launch in four variants with two different screen sizes: two would be 4G versions, while two would be 5G-ready variants.

#Samsung #GalaxyNote10 series to come with vertical rear camera and centered hole punch selfie camera? Yep! pic.twitter.com/svBVEMb8oB — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 20, 2019

In an earlier report by ET News, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 devices will have 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch display options. The smaller display will likely be for the 4G models, while the latter two with the bigger display will have 5G support. The bigger devices will come with four cameras, while the smaller variants will come with three cameras at the back.