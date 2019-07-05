Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to have ‘Time of Flight’ sensor, hints new report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 7, and there is speculation that the company will introduce two variants of the device this time, which will include a Note 10+ version as well. According to the latest reports, Samsung will be be adding a Time of Flight or ToF sensor to the rear camera on the Galaxy Note 10 series. Previously, we saw Samsung go for such an approach with its Galaxy S10 5G which had four cameras at the back, where the fourth one was a ToF sensor.

Advertising

According to a report in Korea’s ET News, KOLEN which one of Samsung’s partners that specialises in cameras for smartphones, is building a new plant in Vietnam to keep up with the increased demands for lenses. KOLEN is investing $21.6 million in the Vietnam plant as it expects demand for newer TOF sensors to increase.

The report also adds that KOLEN is planning to produce lenses for the TOF modules and that Samsung will extend the application of these lenses to more of its phones, including Note 10. A representative for KOLEN also told the publication, “We are planning to produce lenses through our new plant in Vietnam according to Samsung Electronics’ plan to expand application of TOF lenses for its Smartphones.”

The new plant could have production capacity of 12 million lenses per month and would help the company nearly double its current production capacity, which is at 13 million lenses. The report also says that KOLEN has chosen Vietnam as the country for its new plant due to the partnership with Samsung, and given that the South Korean company is manufacturing a majority of its phones in the country.

Advertising

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ launch on August 7: Everything we know

Samsung Galaxy Note+ could have four cameras on the back, where the time of flight sensor will be the fourth option in addition to the main 12MP sensor, the 12MP depth sensor and the 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The camera will be arranged vertically, rather than the horizontal approach we saw on the S10 phones.

The Galaxy Note 10+ will also have a bigger display compared to the regular Note phone. Samsung has also confirmed that the phone will come with the pin-hole camera on the front or what it calls the ‘Infinity-O’ display. But leaked images show that the Note 10+ will have the front camera placed bang in the centre, rather than to the side.