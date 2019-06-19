Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to have front camera in centre, launch on August 7?

Samsung is expected to launch two variants of the Galaxy Note 10 this year, a normal variant and a Pro variant with a larger display. Now, a few images of screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro have appeared online showcasing how the device will look from the front.

In an image posted on Weibo, we can see that both the devices will have curved edges and will have a punch hole camera located in the top centre of the device. In this image we can also see a very small bezel running on all four sides of the display.

In another image of the screen protectors uploaded on Twitter by the leakster IceUniverse, we don’t get to see a cutout for the front camera, instead, we get to see a cutout on the lower half of the screen protector, which might be to accommodate the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

In related news, Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York according to a report by CNET. To recall, this is the same place, where Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone last year. Samsung is yet to reveal the launch date.

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with additional features like pressure-sensitive edges and a 4,500mAh battery. It is also being said that the company might also launch a 5G variant of the device also, which might arrive in markets at a later date.

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

Latest render leaks reveal a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 and a quad camera setup on the Pro model. The render gives no detail on the specifications of the cameras but the fourth sensor on the Note 10 Pro is expected to be a depth sensor.

The base variant of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be priced somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (around Rs 76,197-83,124).