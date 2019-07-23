Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to have ‘air gestures’ for S Pen

Samsung will be launching its new flagship smartphones under the Galaxy Note 10 lineup on August 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. At the event, the company is expected to launch two devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. We have since seen many reports detailing the specifications of both the devices. Now, popular tipster Evan Blass has tweeted about the key specifications of both the devices.

According to Blass, the Galaxy Note 10 will sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, while the Galaxy Note 10+ sport a bigger 6.8-inch display. The Galaxy Note 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is also expected to power the Galaxy Note 10+.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ comes with a slight performance bump in CPU and GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Galaxy Note 10 will come with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. He did not mention anything about the RAM or storage for the Galaxy Note 10+ except for the fact that it will feature a microSD card slot. We expect Samsung will introduce more RAM/storage variants of the Galaxy Note 10 at the time of launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery with support for 45w fast charging and 15w charge share technology. Whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery, he did not mention any other charging details for the device.

Blass did not mention how many cameras will the Galaxy Note 10 feature, however, he did mention that the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature an extra depth-sensing camera. Both the devices will come with an S-Pen, which will feature air gestures.

In related news, Flipkart has added a new teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series, which showcases an S-Pen hovering above a cut-out camera. This hints that the upcoming device will feature an hole-punch camera similar to the Galaxy S10 series. It also hints that the Galaxy Note 10 series might feature air gestures via the S-Pen.