Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to come with 45W fast charging support: Report

Specs for the Galaxy Note 10 have started to leak, revealing some interesting details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. According to a recent leak surfaced on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 10 might get 45W fast charging support.

Advertising

Prolific leaker Ice Universe posted an image of the oil painting that depicted the famous painter Leonardo da Vinci, best known for his works “The Last Supper” and the “Monalisa.” Interestingly, the tipster has written the words ‘101101’ on top of the image. A quick Google search for the number ‘101101’ shows it’s essentially the binary code for the number ’45’. In case you are not aware, the Galaxy Note 10 is internally known as ‘DA Vinci’. This could be a mere coincidence, but it’s quite possible that Ice Universe is hinting at the possibility of 45W fast charging on the Galaxy Note 10.

Based on current reports, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a massive 4,500mAh battery. If you compare it to the Galaxy S10+, the high-end phone has a 4,000mAh battery and the 15W charger. Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 was going to come with a 25W charger, but it appears that Samsung aims to beat Huawei, which supports 40W fast charging on the P30 Pro. OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, uses 30W charging.

Aside from this, the next-generation Galaxy Note 10 device will still feature physical buttons for power and volume, but won’t offer a headphone jack. Initially, it was said that the Note 10 may not have physical buttons at all for power and volume controls.

Advertising

Also read: Huawei P30 Pro review: Excellent cameras, great battery life

Many believe the Samsung is planning to drastically redesign the Galaxy Note 10. According to OnLeaks, the camera unit on the Galaxy Note 10 will be vertically positioned on the left side of the phone, while the front camera will be placed in the center embedded in a punch-hole.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s next big-ticket phone after the Galaxy S10. The phone is expected to be unveiled sometime in August. The Galaxy Note 10 will be pitted against the likes of the iPhone 11 Max, Pixel 4 XL, and Mate 30 Pro.