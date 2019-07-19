Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to get 45W fast charging support

Samsung will be launching the next generations of its Galaxy Note devices on August 7 in New York. The company is expected to launch two variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 this time along. It is now being said that the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support Samsung’s own 45W fast charging technology.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support 45W fast charging. However, the device will come bundled with a 25W fast charger and consumers will have to purchase the 45W fast charger separately from the company. He did not reveal the pricing or availability details of the 45W fast charger.

In the tweet, Ice Universe stated that only the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support 45W fast charging technology and the normal Galaxy Note 10 will only support 10W fast charging.

Samsung is holding an Unpacked event on August 7 in New York, where it is expected to launch the new Galaxy Note 10 devices. According to earlier reports, the company is planning to start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 globally on August 9.

According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with additional features like pressure-sensitive edges and a 4,500mAh battery. It is also being said that the company might also launch a 5G variant of the device also, which might arrive in markets at a later date.

Galaxy Note10, with a 25w charging head, has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9GdJ9fE8MR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2019

Latest render leaks reveal a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 and a quad camera setup on the Pro model. The render gives no detail on the specifications of the cameras but the fourth sensor on the Note 10 Pro is expected to be a depth sensor.