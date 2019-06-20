Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature Sound on Display technology, launch on August 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the mid-year flagship from the company, which launches each around August and this year, the company is expected to introduce two variants of the Note 10, which will be a first. A Galaxy Note 10 Pro is also on the cards this time and Samsung is expected to unveil the phones on August 7. There have been a number of leaks around the Note 10, but the latest one claims that the new series will not come with a traditional speaker, but instead have Sound On Display technology.

Advertising

What this means is that Samsung will ditch the traditional earpiece speaker seen on smartphones for the newer tech, which allows the screen to vibrate and make sounds when the user places their ear against it.

Based on the leaked images of Galaxy Note 10 protectors, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the phones will come with newer technology given there are no speaker grooves on the forehead and the chin of the Galaxy Note 10 is very narrow.

He has also said that the forehead will be narrower for the Galaxy Note 10. The Sound On Display technology has been seen in other phones like Huawei’s P30 Pro and LG G8 ThinQ. The leaked protectors have also indicated that Samsung will place the punch hole for the front camera in the centre, rather than on the side like it has done with the Galaxy S10 series.

Advertising

Samsung calls these displays with the hole for the cameras as ‘Infinity-O’ displays, and this is being seen as a given on the upcoming Note 10 series. However, one should keep in mind that the current leaks and speculation is based on the images of screen protectors, which could be inaccurate.

Check out Ice Universe’s tweet below

Note 10’s “chin” is very narrow, the same level as the iPhone, no speaker grooves on the forehead, which means that the flagship Sound on Display(SoD) technology will replace the traditional speaker. The forehead will be narrower. pic.twitter.com/6aRGQIG0ee — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date

Meanwhile, a report on CNET said that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 at its Unpacked event on August 7. The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, said the report, which was quoting people familiar with the company’s plans for this date. Samsung has refused to confirm or comment on this for now.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with triple cameras at the back, just like the S10 series, and the company will introduce a wide-angle sensor as well. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro could come with 5G support and four cameras at the back, including a 3D Time of Flight Sensor. Samsung is also expected to end support for the headphone jack with the Galaxy Note 10 series.