Samsung teases Galaxy Note 10 ahead of August 7 global launch

Samsung Indonesia has tweeted a short teaser video, featuring the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. In the short teaser video, Galaxy Note 10 is presented as the device that can replace multiple devices to get your work done.

Advertising

While the promo videos for the Galaxy Note 9 focused on an all-over performance of the device including the storage and camera, the new Galaxy Note 10 teaser video puts focus on the business-oriented features of the device. At the end of the video, we see the S-Pen over a camera sensor, which is identical to the press invitation image of the Galaxy Note 10.

It has been reported that Samsung will release two variants of the Note series– Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Leaked renders of the two devices show four cameras on the back of the Galaxy Note 10+ including a ToF (time of flight) sensor and three cameras on the back of the Galaxy Note 10.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ launch on August 7: Everything we know

Advertising

Rumor has it that both the devices will have an Infinity-O display to hold the in-display selfie camera in the middle. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to sport a 6.28-inch 2K AMOLED screen and the Note 10+ is said to have a 6.75-inch 2K AMOLED screen.

Say goodbye to hassle, and hello to powerful!

Register now on https://t.co/ZwHvMZlCpg & get a chance to win the Next Galaxy!

See the Next Powerful Galaxy on August 8, 2019 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/yToGVbq9Bz

— Samsung Indonesia (@samsungID) July 8, 2019

We already know that the Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to launch at the Unpacked event in New York on August 7, which is 1:30 am in India on August 8, 2019. The event will be livestreamed on the Samsung.com.