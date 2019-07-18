Samsung Galaxy Note 10 spotted on Geekbench ahead of August 7 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled at an event in New York on August 7. Ahead of the official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the flagship phone. The Galaxy Note 10 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number SM-N970F.

The phone is listed with octa-core Exynos 9825 processor, clocked at 1.95GHz coupled with 8GB RAM. It scores 4495 in single-core performance, while multi-core performance score is 10223. The phone runs Android 9 Pie. The Galaxy Note 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 was also spotted on the site previously with a different SM-970V model number, though it scored less in both single and multi-core performance.

The single-core score of the Snapdragon variant of Galaxy Note 10 is 3529, whereas the multi-core score is listed as 10840. It runs Android 9 Pie, and the RAM is 12GB. Samsung is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM on its Galaxy Note 10 phones as well like we saw on the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S10+, a higher-end variant, is also speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy S10. Tipster Evan Blass recently shared official promotional images of the Galaxy Note 10+ along with watch Active 2 that may also be announced on August 7. The image also reveals a blue coloured S Pen kept over the display, hinting at new colour options for the accessory.

As for specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 could have a 6.28-inches 2K AMOLED notch-less screen, three cameras at the back, and Qualcomm’s 3D in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Samsung is said to ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack and there won’t be a microSD card slot either. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be launched in four variants, two of which will support 5G network.