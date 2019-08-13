Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to launch on August 20 in India

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones in New York. The company has now started sending out invites for the India launch of the device, which will take place on August 20. The event will start at 12 PM and will be accessible to viewers via a live feed from the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

The company will be livestreaming the event online on its India newsroom and India YouTube channel. In the invite, we get to see an S-Pen draw the Samsung Opera House and write down the event details.

Samsung has already revealed the starting prices of both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy note 10+ smartphones in India. The Galaxy Note 10 will start at Rs 69,999, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will start at Rs 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, whereas, the Note 10+ sports a larger 6.8-inch quad HD+ display. Both the devices sport an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole positioned in the centre for a 10MP selfie camera. They are powered by either Samsung’s 7nm Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s only 12GB RAM option for the Galaxy Note 10+, along with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The Note 10+ also comes with support for a microSD card.

They run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OneUI skin on top. The Note 10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, whereas, the Note 10+ is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. Both the devices come bundled with a 25W fast charger, however, Note 10+ also supports the company’s 45W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sports four cameras in total, which include a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 3D depth lens. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 features the same configuration barring the 3D depth sensor on the back.