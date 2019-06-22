Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series new details revealed, will come with 3.5mm headphone jack: Report

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will both retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will sport an Infinity-O display.

Samsung will be removing expandable storage support from the non-Pro variant of the Galaxy Note 10. (Image: OnLeaks/PriceBaba)

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone series consisting of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro in August. Recently we have seen a lot of new reports detailing the specifications and renders showing off how the devices will look like. Now, XDA Developer’s TV host and writer, Max Weinbach has tweeted new details about the device.

According to Weinbach’s tweet, one of his sources got to play around with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro smartphones. He told Weinbach nine things about the upcoming devices, which he detailed in his tweets.

The first thing he told Weinbach was that both the devices will retain the headphone jack and will not remove it like most other premium smartphone manufacturers. He also stated that all the renders floating around the internet are almost perfect. The S-Pen will not see many advancements and will be similar to the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pen.

Samsung will be removing expandable storage support from the non-Pro variant of the Galaxy Note 10. No noticeable software changes have been made and the devices will run Android 9 Pie based One UI. The devices don’t feature a speaker grille on the top and have much smaller bezels.

Both the power button and volume rockers have been placed on the left side. The Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup on the back in a vertical orientation, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a quad camera setup, with three cameras in a vertical orientation and one sensor located under the flash similar to the Honor 20 Pro.

Lastly, both the devices will sport an Infinity-O display with the cameras located on the top centre of the devices.

