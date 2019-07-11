Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders leaked ahead of August 7 global debut

Advertising

More renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have surfaced, revealing a device with a punch-hole display and the iconic S Pen. The photos published by @Ishanagarwal24 on Twitter show the Galaxy Note 10 in the “Classic Black” and a purplish blue two-tone colour finish called “Silver” that does remind of the devices from Huawei.

As a new set of leaked renders suggest, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a rectangular design, and a front-facing camera positioned in the center of the display. When you zoom in the picture closely, the Galaxy Note 10 does look different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9.

As you would expect from the flagship phone of 2019, Samsung has trimmed down bezels on the side, which is akin to the approach Samsung has embraced for the Galaxy S series. There’s a triple-camera setup in the top left corner of the phone, an upgrade from the dual camera on the Note 9. However, a fingerprint sensor is missing from the phone, meaning the Note 10 will feature Qualcomm’s 3D in-display ultrasonic fingerprint solution. We don’t see a Bixby button here either nor do we see a 3.5mm headphone jack.

AND HERE IT IS! Your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Silver and Black colour option images! Isn’t the gradient just amazing? I’m so loving the design, what about you? *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10 #GalaxyNote10 #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/emW36lApaw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

Previous rumours have claimed that the Note 9 will have a 6.3-inch display and will use both Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 processors. It’s also being said that the top-end model, the one with 5G connectivity, will pack the company’s Exynos 9825 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most anticipated premium smartphones to hit the market this year. The smartphone will make its global debut on August 7 in New York.