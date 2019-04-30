Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro likely to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which is expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 10 later this year, could come with a 4,500mAh battery. This would mean 500mAh more than the current generation Galaxy Note 9. The battery details of the Galaxy Note 9 Pro were leaked online in image.

The leaked image of the battery was found on a Korean certification website with a model number EB-BN975ABU, which can be linked to Galaxy Note 10’s model number SM-N975. The image was spotted by and shared by Dutch-based website Mobielkopen.

Tipster Ice Universe on Twitter too has claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant with model number N975 will come with a 4,500mAh battery. In his tweet, he said “N975（Note10 Pro 4G） 4500mAh 25w”, indicating support for 25W fast charging.

N975（Note10 Pro 4G） 4500mAh 25w — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 28, 2019

According to previously leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could launch in four variants with two different screen sizes: two would be 4G versions, while two would be 5G-ready variants. Samsung has always launched a single variant of the Galaxy Note device and launching more than one variant will be a new step for the South Korean technology giant.

Last week, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg during his company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call had said that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note in 5G will be available on the network along with the LG V50 ThinQ, according to a report in The Verge.

According to an earlier report from Korea’s ET News, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 devices will have 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch display options. The smaller display will likely be for the 4G models, while the latter two with the bigger display will have 5G support. The bigger devices will come with four cameras, while the smaller variants will come with three cameras at the back.