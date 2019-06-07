Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price leaked, to start at $1,100: Report

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 this year in August and the specs for the smartphone have started to leak already, revealing some interesting details about the upcoming flagship. Now, as per a recent report, the starting price of the smartphone is likely to be somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (approximately Rs 76,197-83,124).

According to a source cited by T3, the entry-level variant of the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be priced between $1,100-1,200. The report further said that going by this leaked information, the entry-level variant of the device is expected to cost $100 more than that of the Galaxy Note 9, which comes with a starting price of $999 SIM-free in the US and £799 in the UK.

During the past few months, there have been some reports that suggest Samsung may launch four different variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, two of which could be those which will support 5G (model numbers: SM-N971 and SM-N976) and the other two could be the standard variants that will not offer 5G (model numbers: SM-N970 and SM-N975).

The standard versions of the Galaxy Note 10 are likely to come with 6.3-inch AMOLED curved display. The devices which will be sold in the US will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor while for other markets, the variant will have Exynos 9820.

According to a report by PhoneArena, The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 standard version will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and there will not be any Bixby button. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which is a slightly bigger variant in the Note 10 range, will come with a 6.75-inch display and have a four-camera setup in its back. There will be both 5G and 4G variants of both these two models.

As per other recent reports, the Galaxy Note 10 will be supporting a 45W fast charger. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered through a 4,500mAh battery.