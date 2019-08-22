Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Sale date, launch offers, specs and more

Samsung has officially launched its jump sized flagship smartphones; the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Both smartphones boast extra large-sized Dynamic AMOLED displays, a powerful 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset, triple and quad-camera arrays, respectively, and big batteries.

Advertising

For the first time, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note flagship in two screen sizes. The idea is to have two powerful variants of the Galaxy Note 10 with different screen sizes. Also, the iconic S Pen has gained a lot of new features, like gesture controls and handwriting-to-text option.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Release date

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ made their global debut on August 7 in New York, followed by a high-profile launch in Bengaluru, India earlier this week. The flagships went up on pre-order a few days back. The phones will be in stores this Friday.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Price

The Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable storage. The larger Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will be available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Unlike the Note 10, Note 10+ does support expandable storage option. The Galaxy Note 10+ starts Rs 79,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 89,999. Read our first impressions of the Note 10+ here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Pre-booking offers

Interested users can pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ through Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata CliQ and select retail outlets. Pre-booking customers can get the Galaxy Watch Active for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 19,999) or the Galaxy Buds at Rs 4,999 (down from Rs 9,990). Those who are interested in getting the Galaxy Note 10 should know that Samsung is taking pre-booking for the flagship phones till August 22, which is today. Both phones will hit retail shelves on August 23, which is Friday.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 from their HDFC bank credit or debit cards users will get a cashback of Rs 6000. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users will also get YouTube Premium subscription for free for 6 months

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Colour options

The Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Specifications, features

The standard Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2280) Dynamic AMOLED display, while the largest Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch QHD+(1440×3340) Dynamic AMOLED display. Like the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is using the Infinity-O display, which means it offers a punch-hole display for the punch-hole camera. Both phones have no bezels, and the Dynamic AMOLED screen supports HDR10+.

But given that this is the Galaxy Note 10, the phone is all about the S Pen. The S Pen now has a six-axis motion sensor, including an accelerometer and a gyro sensor. This means the phone can support Air actions, a new way to control your smartphone. Also, the S Pen now lets you convert your handwritten notes to typewritten text, and then save it as a text file, a PDF, or even a Microsoft Word document. The Note 10 has a Link to Windows feature, which lets you instantly connect to Microsoft’s Your Phone app.

The regular Galaxy Note 10 has a triple camera, while the Galaxy Note 10+ offers a quad-camera setup. The performance is great, too. The Note 10+ has 12GB RAM, while the regular Note 10 gets 8GB RAM. The Note 10+ supports 45W charging, and Samsung says that just a 30-minute charge will get you through the day. Unfortunately, the 45W charger doesn’t actually ship with the device.