Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro: Here is everything we know so far

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 series in August. According to the latest reports, the company is expected to unveil its next flagship on August 10. It is also widely expected that the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone would be available in four different variants, of which two will support 5G while the other two will be coming with 4G LTE support.

There are likely to be two types of the latest Samsung flagship – the regular Galaxy Note 10 and the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Apart from this, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 processor whereas the US market is expected to have a Snapdragon 855 powered Note 10. Samsung is expected to do away with the 3.5 mm port for headphones, thus following the path of other key competitors such as Apple, Google, OnePlus.

Today we take a look at all that we know about the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Expected price

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be priced somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (approximately Rs 76,197-83,124), which will be around $100 more than that of the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Expected specifications and features

As per a recent render leaked by OnLeaks in partnership with 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Note 10 will be featuring 6.3-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved display with thin bezels. There is a punch-hole at the top-center of the device which houses the front camera. The panel will come with HDR10+ support and 1,440 x 3,040-pixel resolution. The display will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with a triple camera setup which will not be aligned at the center. Instead, the module will be vertically aligned at the top-right corner. The entire back panel is made of glass. The left corner of the phone has the power button and the volume rockers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to ship with the company’s own Exynos 9820 processor. For the US market, it is expected to be launched along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and will be running on Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

With the launch of Note 10, Samsung is expected to end the 3.5 mm port, at least that’s what the leaked renders reveal. It has been rumoured for months and now it seems a 3.5 mm port-less flagship from Samsung will soon be a reality. Apart from this Samsung will also be removing the Bixby button from the side of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro: Expected specifications and features

Apart from the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung will also be launching the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro which is a slightly bigger variant of the Note 10. There has been a leaked render for the Note 10 Pro by OnLeaks in partnership with PriceBaba which show that the smartphone will come with a 6.75-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch hole in the top which has the front camera. Just like the Note 10, the Note 10 Pro also will carry an in display fingerprint reader.

The renders also reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with a quad camera setup which is vertically aligned at the top right corner at the back of the phone. The render has not given any details about the camera specifications except that the fourth shooter in the phone will come with a 3D depth sensor.

Just like the Note 10, the Note 10 Pro too is shown in renders without the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro has been earlier reported to come with a 4,500mAh battery and will be supported by 45W fast charging.