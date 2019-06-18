Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro cases suggest vertical triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Note 10. Ahead of the official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the phone with the latest one coming from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter who posted photos of Galaxy Note 10 and Note Pro cases.

The cases reveal a vertical cut out at the back for the camera module and confirm the lack of a headphone jack. The cutout is big enough to host three cameras and falls in line with the earlier Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro render image leaks.

There is also a second cut out on both the cases to host the LED flash. On the Galaxy Note 10 Pro case, the second cutout is a bit long to give space to rumoured ToF and heart rate sensors. The hole for the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing from the case, suggesting Note 10 Pro will not have the audio jack, which has also been leaked earlier as well. The case reveals a hole on the top which seems to host the rumoured IR blaster.

There are cutouts for Type-C port, SIM card slot, speaker grille and an S-Pen slot at the bottom. A similar pattern has been showcased by render leaks by OnLeaks and PriceBaba. It has also been reported that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

While the leaks, and rumours around the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro consistently reveal the same design, Samsung has not confirmed anything about it. Given the trend, the South-Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 in August.

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be priced somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (around Rs 76,197-83,124), which will be around $100 more than that of the Galaxy Note 9.

ET News from South Korea reported that Samsung will launch all the models of Galaxy Note 10 on August 10, 2019. As per the report, the company will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro along with a 5G variant of the Note 10 Pro.