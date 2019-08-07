Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ prices, new S Pen features confirmed in promotional images

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ specifications and pricing details have been leaked ahead of official launch in NYC tomorrow. Droid Life has put out photos of Samsung’s promotional materials for the Galaxy Note 10 series, which also reveal new air gestures for S Pen.

Advertising

The price for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is said to start at $949 in the US, while the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will have a starting price of $1099. The reports added that Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be launched as well, but its specifications and pricing details are unclear at this point.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will have two phones – the standard 6.3-inch Note 10 and 6.8-inch Note 10+. The phones will have Samsung’s Infinity Display with nearly invisible bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera under the display, placed in the top center of the screen. This is in line with what has been leaked in the past.

Air gestures for S Pen was hinted in a Flipkart teaser for the Note 10 series. The teaser showcased S Pen hovering around a cut-out camera. S Pen for both the Galaxy Note 10 models will have this feature. The S Pen already allows for clicking pictures remotely, convert handwriting to text, control music playback, and slip through slides in a presentation.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also said to come with Superfast Charge for “hours of juice from minutes of charge time”. Reports suggest a 4,300mAh battery for Galaxy Note 10+ with support for 45W fast charging, though the company will only bundle a 25W charger. Samsung’s 45W charger will be available for purchase separately, as per tipster Ice Universe. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by a smaller 3,400mAh battery and support 10W fast charging.

In addition to camera features, the promotional images also talk about new three Audio mics, said to capture sound within the field of video in which a video is being captured. The range of sound will also refocus as users will zoom a video, the details read. More details will likely be unveiled at the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and there will be another variant with Exynos 9825. In India, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will come in 512GB and 1TB storage variants and this was leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Separately, Winfuture put out images of accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series including flip cases, LED covers, 3.5 mm dongle and 25W power adapter. The new view covers will have transparent vertical strips to show notifications from Always-on display even when the cover is closed.