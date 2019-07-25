Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus to launch on August 7: Here’s everything we know

Samsung will be launching its new flagship smartphones under the Galaxy Note 10 lineup on August 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. At the event, the company is expected to launch two devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. We have since seen many reports detailing the specifications of both the devices. Here’s a curation about everything we know about both the smartphones till now.

Price

According to a recent report by WinFuture, Galaxy Note 10 will start at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 77,000), while the higher-spec Galaxy Note 10+ will be available for Euro 1,149 (approximately Rs 88,500). The site notes that both models will come with 256GB base storage.

Charging

In a recent tweet, leaker Ice Universe revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support 45W fast charging. However, the device will come bundled with a 25W fast charger and consumers will have to purchase the 45W fast charger separately from the company. He did not reveal the pricing or availability details of the 45W fast charger. He also stated that only the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will support 45W fast charging technology and the normal Galaxy Note 10 will only support 10W fast charging.

S-Pen and Camera

Flipkart recently added a new teaser for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series, which showcases an S-Pen hovering above a cut-out camera. This hints that the upcoming device will feature an hole-punch camera similar to the Galaxy S10 series. It also hints that the Galaxy Note 10 series might come with air gestures for the S-Pen.

Headphone jack, expandable storage, cameras and software

Back in June, XDA Developer’s TV host and writer, Max Weinbach tweeted about a few details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series. One of Weinbach’s sources got to play around with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones.

The first thing he told Weinbach was that both the devices will retain the headphone jack and will not remove it like most other premium smartphone manufacturers. He also stated that all the renders floating around the internet are almost perfect.

Samsung will be removing expandable storage support from the non-Pro variant of the Galaxy Note 10. No noticeable software changes have been made and the devices will run Android 9 Pie based One UI. The devices don’t feature a speaker grille on the top and have much smaller bezels.

Both the power button and volume rockers have been placed on the left side. The Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup on the back in a vertical orientation, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a quad camera setup, with three cameras in a vertical orientation and one sensor located under the flash similar to the Honor 20 Pro. Lastly, both the devices will sport an Infinity-O display with the cameras located on the top centre of the devices.

Back in May, tipster Steve H.McFly, better known as OnLeaks, has confirmed in a tweet that the Galaxy Note 10 series will come with vertical camera setup on the back and a centred hole punch front camera module.

Key features

Yesterday, tipster Evan Blass revealed a few key features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. According to Blass, the Galaxy Note 10 will sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, while the Galaxy Note 10+ sport a bigger 6.8-inch display. The Galaxy Note 10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is also expected to power the Galaxy Note 10+.

The Galaxy Note 10 will come with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. He did not mention anything about the RAM or storage for the Galaxy Note 10+ except for the fact that it will feature a microSD card slot. We expect Samsung will introduce more RAM/storage variants of the Galaxy Note 10 at the time of launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery with support for 45w fast charging and 15w charge share technology. Whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery, he did not mention any other charging details for the device.

Blass did not mention how many cameras will the Galaxy Note 10 feature, however, he did mention that the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature an extra depth-sensing camera.