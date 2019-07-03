Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ launch on August 7: Everything we know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will be officially revealed on August 7 at an event in New York. Samsung’s Galaxy Note series follows the S10 flagship series, and ends up competing with the latest iPhones, which are expected in September. With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung could introduce two new phones this time. Let’s take a look at everything that we know about the Galaxy Note 10 phones so far.

What does the Galaxy Note 10 invite reveal?

The focus with the Galaxy Note 10 series will be on the S Pen. This is crucial part of the Note series and the S Pen makes these phones stand apart from other premium devices in the market. But the invite also reveals some other key features. For instance, the S Pen creates the pin-hole camera at the end, which means the Infinity-O display is coming to the Note 10, though this was expected.

Further as the S Pen moves in the invite, the shadow is multi-coloured with shades of blue, turquoise, yellow and pink being seen. This is being seen as a hint at an upcoming special colour for the Galaxy Note 10. According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a colour option similar to the Magic Silver option on the S10+ series.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung will launch a Galaxy Note 10 and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+ in the market. It was earlier believed that the phone would be called Galaxy Note 10 Pro, but recent leaks claim the name will be Note 10+. The latter is more in line with Samsung’s naming strategy, where the bigger phone has a plus attached to it.

The Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to sport a bigger display and live images of the same were leaked by TechTalkTV, where the phone was switched on and the name could be seen as it started. The Galaxy Note 10+ images also showed one major difference; the front camera was placed bang in the centre, instead of being on the side as is the case with the Galaxy S10 series.

While the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.28-inches display and the 2K AMOLED screen, the Note 10+ display size will be around 6.75-inches with the 2K AMOLED resolution.

Galaxy Note 10: Headphone jack, microSD slot, 5G ready

According to rumours, the Galaxy Note 10 series will not have a headphone jack nor will it come with a dedicated Bixby button. But then a new leak claimed the 3.5mm headphone jack will continue, so there is some confusion here.

Leaks also claimed Samsung could ditch the microSD slot on the Note 10 series, but this too was denied later on. The Galaxy Note 10 phones will both be 5G ready, and the Note 10+ will have a fourth time of flight (ToF) sensor, in addition to the triple camera at the back.

Galaxy Note 10: Processor, triple camera

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 phones will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in select markets, while elsewhere they will run the Exynos 9820 processor. Given the S10 series had a maximum of 12GB RAM, we can expect something similar with the Note 10 phones as well.

The camera setup at the back will be similar to the Galaxy S10 with the 12MP+12MP+12MP combination, where Samsung introduce a ultra-wide camera as well to the list. But Samsung will go for a vertical setup for the camera, instead of the horizontal setup we saw on the S10 series. Full renders showing the Note 10 and its vertical camera were earlier leaked by Onleaks for PriceBaba.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series: Expected price

Last year, the Galaxy Note 9 launched at a starting price of $999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB. The Galaxy Note 9 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage cost $1,250. In India, Samsung had priced the phones at Rs 67,900 for the 128GB version and the 512GB version at Rs 84,900. The US prices are expected to start closer to the $1100 price mark, though some leaks claim it could even start at $1200. Samsung will likely price the Note 10+ higher given it will be the flagship variant.