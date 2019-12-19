Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera bump similar to Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show the phone in full glory. (Image: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show the phone in full glory. (Image: WinFuture)

Samsung launched its tenth anniversary edition Galaxy Note phones in August this year. Under the series, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer launched two smartphones, as the tradition goes: the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Soon after the global launch, both the phones arrived in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 69,999, while the price of Galaxy Note 10 Plus started at Rs 79,999. After the two Galaxy Note phones, it now appears that Samsung is bringing the third one under the series and calling it the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

‘Lite’ means the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be a toned down version of the already existing Galaxy Note 10. In other words, it will be less powerful than the Galaxy Note 10, which comes with Exynos 9825 processor in India. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also be cheaper than the Galaxy Note 10 if Samsung follows the same strategy that it used for the Galaxy S10E.

The details about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite come from leakster WinFuture. The leakster posted renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite showing it from all sides. It should be noted that this is for the first ever time that renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite have leaked. The renders show the phone in full glory.

In the renders, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite appear in three colours: Red, Blue and Multi-coloured. The key highlight of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s design is expected to be the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 like square camera setup on the back. Samsung is finally expected to to follow Google and Apple for Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s design. The renders show the square camera bump of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with three cameras and one LED flash. The camera specs are yet to be revealed. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with vertically aligned camera on the back with three image sensors.

From the front, the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the renders. This means, on the front the Galaxy Note 10 Lite includes a punch-hole camera in the top-middle. The same leak also reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with a new S Pen, which will be an upgrade over all the previous S Pens. The leak doesn’t reveal any specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung is yet to confirm the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and also reveal its launch timeline. Alongside the Galaxy Note 10, the smartphone manufacturer is also working on the next generation Galaxy S series, Galaxy S11 series, which is expected to launch come February.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd