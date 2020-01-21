Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check specs, price in India, sale date

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launches in India. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launches in India. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. The phone comes with a price of Rs 38,999 for the base model that includes 6GB RAM. The top end model of the new Note is priced at Rs 40,999 in India. It comes packed with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in two colours in India including Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Launch offers, availability

Launch offers of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite include an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000, which will allow customers to exchange their older smartphone for up to Rs 5,000 and allow them to get the Galaxy Note 10 Lite at an effective price of Rs 33,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. Pre-booking for the smartphone will start on January 21 at 2 PM IST and will be made available starting February 3 via all major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor, which is almost two years old now. The Exynos 9810 processor was launched with the Samsung Galaxy S9 series of smartphones. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also includes a front camera on the front in the form of a punch hole and also supports Face Unlock. The Note runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Two major attractions of this Samsung phone are that it still houses the 3.5mm headphone jack, which the company has removed from its flagship smartphones. And the second one being the inclusion of the S-Pen with no compromises. The S-Pen on the Note 10 Lite works in a similar fashion and with all of the features of the Galaxy Note 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The camera setup features Samsung’s own Super Steady mode that allows users to record hi-motion videos without motion blur. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

