Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India launch date confirmed: Specs, expected price

Samsung had made the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite official a while ago and recently it showcased both the devices at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020. We already know that the Galaxy S10 Lite is coming to India on January 23, courtesy of Flipkart’s teaser page, but looks like the Indian consumers will get to see the Note 10 Lite first.

Samsung India’s official Twitter handle today announced that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched on January 21, 2020, in India. With a link to receive notification of the launch, the company tweeted, “Get ready to experience the Power of S Pen. #GalaxyNote10Lite is launching on 21st Jan 2020.”

Clicking on the given link, you will be redirected to Samsung’s India website where you can fill out your name, email, mobile number, and pin code to get notified when the Note 10 Lite is announced for India. Samsung has not revealed the price of the phone but a recent report by news agency IANS suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

The same report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in India which makes the first time a Note device will be cheaper than Samsung’s S-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch HDR Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box and draws power from Samsung’s very own 10nm processor Exynos 9810.

The Galaxy Note 10 features a triple rear camera setup at the back carrying a 12MP primary lens clubbed with a 12M telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and another 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP selfie shooter placed in a centred punch-hole at the screen.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. Other features of the device include Samsung DeX mode, 3.5mm audio jack, under-display fingerprint sensor, and an S-pen.

