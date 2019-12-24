Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite to launch next month at CES 2020: Report

A new report reveals that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch next month at CES. A new report reveals that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch next month at CES.

Samsung’s answer to Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11 is coming soon. A report coming from Korean Herald suggests that Samsung will be launching the long time rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Lite next month at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020. Alongside the ‘Liter’ version of the Galaxy Note 10, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch a toned down version of the Galaxy S10 and will call it Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. It is surprising that despite the existence of the Galaxy S10e the company is bringing yet another lite version of the Galaxy S10. Notably, Samsung is yet to confirm the CES 202 event.

In the report the Korea-based publication notes, “Instead, the Korean tech titan is projected to introduce a new lineup of mid-range Galaxy phones bound for emerging markets at CES 2020, according to industry sources.” The report further notes, “The relatively affordable Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite models, with lower-end specs to square off against Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11, are likely to be presented at CES 2020. The Lite lineup is expected to be launched initially in India in January.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: All we know

Past reports suggested that Samsung will launch the Liter version of the Galaxy Note 10 by the end of December. However, Samsung never confirmed the rumour. In fact, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially confirm the CES launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. As mentioned, now a new report coming from a Korean publication suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch next month at CES 2020. The launch date is yet to be confirmed. Notably, CES 2020 will kick start on January 7 and continue till January 10.

Ahead of the launch, almost everything has been revealed about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Earlier this week, a German website that goes by the name winfuture.de revealed the complete specs of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. According to the leak, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come in three colour variants: White, Red and Black. Alongside the specs the leak also shows some renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The renders show that the Note 10 Lite with a square camera module including three image sensors plus LED flash. On the front. the phone will include a punch hole screen, reveal renders.

The leak reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come packed with a 6.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen, Exynos 9810 processor, massive 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the camera front the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will stand (almost) at par with the Galaxy Note 10. The Liter version of the Galaxy Note 10 is said to come packed with a 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle lens, and 12MP telephoto lens. The difference is in the front camera department. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 32MP selfie shooter.

Similar to the Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also said to come with an optical fingerprint sensor and also face ID support. The leak reveals that the Note 10 Lite will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to come with microSD card support as well so users can expand storage further. Considering it’s a Note device, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will definitely come with S Pen support.

The leak also reveals the expected price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. According to the leak the liter Note 10 will be priced somewhere around €609, roughly around Rs 48,000. For now there are no reports about the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

