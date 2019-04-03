Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could come in two screen sizes: Report

Samsung is apparently planning to launch two variants of the Galaxy Note 10. According to a report by The Bell, the South Korean technology giant is working on two screen sizes for the Galaxy Note 10, with the standard having a 6.7-inch screen, while the smaller version may come with a 6.4-inch display.

The two Note 10 devices may also have significant differences in terms of price as the smaller Note 10 variant may be sold at an affordable price, similar to the Galaxy S10e which retails at a much lesser price than that of the S10 and S10+.

The Note 10 is also being rumored to have a button-less design, which means that the keys at the side of the device would all be replaced with other means to switch on/off, change volume, or launch Bixby virtual assistant. The Note 10 is also rumoured to come with four cameras at the back.

Both the Note 10 models are expected to launch in August, however, Europe is expected to be the primary market for the smaller Note 10 variant.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10’s kernel source, accessed by XDA Developers hinted at a 5G variant for Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. References for the code name, ‘davinci5G’ were discovered in the deconfig file for the Galaxy S10, which suggest that Galaxy Note 10 could support 5G connectivity. To recall, tipster Ice Universe previously revealed that the code-name for Galaxy Note 10 is “davinci.”