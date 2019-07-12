Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7: ToF camera, no headphone jack, expected price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled on August 7 at an event in New York. Ahead of the official launch, we are seeing more leaks around the device, which reveal its key specifications. Samsung is also said to launch a bigger Galaxy Note 10+ variant this year. The Galaxy Note 10 series will compete with Apple’s next-generation iPhone, which will launch in September. Reports suggest that Apple is gearing up to launch three iPhone models for 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note is the company’s premium line-up, which differentiates itself from the Galaxy S-series with support for S-Pen. The S-Pen is also expected to be upgraded in terms of colour variants as well as features. Let us take a look at everything we know about the Galaxy Note 10 so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+: Display, design

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.28-inches 2K AMOLED screen, while the Galaxy Note 10+ screen size will be bigger at 6.75-inches with the 2K AMOLED resolution. Samsung will stick with a rectangular design for the Galaxy Note 10 phone.

The notch-less screen will have trimmed down bezels and the front camera sensor will be placed in the center on the top. The three back cameras will be aligned on the top left corner, which is an upgrade from the two rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 9. The company will ditch a physical fingerprint sensor in favour of Qualcomm’s 3D in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: No headphone jack, microSD slot or Bixby button

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, reveals a recent FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) listing. The images of the phone, which were accidentally posted on site and were later taken down, suggest that Galaxy Note 10 will ditch a 3.5mm headset jack as there does not seem to be a cut-out for it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also said to not support microSD card slot, but some leaks claim otherwise so there is some confusion over this. A dedicated Bixby button that we saw on the Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be not present on the new Galaxy Note phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 5G variant, S Pen

S Pen is a crucial part of the Galaxy Note series and the accessory makes the Note-series phones stand apart from other premium devices in the market. The Galaxy Note 10 launch invite also suggests that the S Pen will be a major focus and is expected to be available in multiple shades of blue, turquoise, yellow and pink.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be launched in four variants, two of which will support 5G network. While model numbers SM-N971 and SM-N976 are said to be 5G variants of Galaxy Note 10, the standard variants with model numbers SM-N970 and SM-N975 will not come with 5G support respectively. Notably, the Galaxy Note 10 was spotted listed on FCC in two variants with model numbers SMN975F and SMN976B, none of which seem to have 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Processor, triple back cameras with ToF sensor

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in select markets, while elsewhere the phones will pack Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 processor. Given the Galaxy S10 series offer maximum 12GB RAM, we can expect something similar with the Galaxy Note 10 phones as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is speculated to come with the same 12MP+12MP+12MP triple rear cameras that we saw on the Galaxy S10, where one of the lenses will be an ultra-wide sensor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to sport four back cameras.

According to a report by Korea’s ET News, Samsung could add a time of flight sensor on Galaxy Note 10+ in addition to a primary 12MP sensor, a second 12MP depth sensor, and the 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The approach will likely be similar to Galaxy S10 5G’s, which has four cameras at the back, where the fourth sensor is a ToF sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Expected price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is expected to cost $1,250, up from starting price tag of $999 for last year’s Galaxy Note 9 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In fact, some leaks claim the Galaxy Note 10 could start upwards of $1200. In India, the Galaxy Note 9 was launched at Rs 67,900 for the 128GB version and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB model respectively.