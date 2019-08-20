Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 10+ India launch: Livestream, prices and more

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in India at an event in Bengaluru days after it unveiled the two devices in New York earlier this month. The company had already revealed the India prices of the two phone– while the Galaxy Note 10 will start at Rs 69,999, the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ starts at Rs 79,999.

Advertising

The new Galaxy Note phones come in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black colours and will be available starting August 23. Consumers in India can get their hands on the new Note 10 series on August 23 given they pre-book the device between August 8 and August 22 across select retail outlets and online portals including Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

Watch Galaxy Note 10 series livestream

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Note 10 series launch event at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event will start at 12 pm and it will be accessible to viewers via a live feed. Those who want to see the livestream of the Galaxy Note 10 series launch can head to the Official India YouTube channel of Samsung at youtube.com/user/Samsungmobileindia. The company will also be livestreaming the event online on its India newsroom.

Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ specifications and features

This is the first time the company revealed two variants of its Note device. The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and triple rear cameras, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ features a bigger 6.8-inch Full HD+ display and four cameras at the back. Both the devices carry an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole positioned in the centre of the HDR10+ certified Dynamic AMOLED screen.

Advertising

While the Note 10 series in the US is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, in India, both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are powered by Samsung’s new 7nm Exynos 9825 processor. The Note 10 series runs Google’s Android 9 Pie with company’s own OneUI skin on top.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on: This premium flagship feels just right

The Note 10 does not have support for microSD card but the Note 10+ comes with support for external storage via a microSD card. The Note 10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, while the Note 10+ is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. Both the devices come bundled with a 25W fast charger, however, Note 10+ also supports 45W fast charging.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ sports four rear cameras which include a 16MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees view, a 12MP wide-angle lens with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture, and a 3D depth lens. The Galaxy Note 10 features the same configuration minus the 3D depth sensor.

Also read | Galaxy Note 10 is Samsung’s secret weapon to disrupt the premium smartphone market

Both the devices have a 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree view. The S Pen on the Note 10 series has a 6-axis Sensor including Gyro Sensor and Acceleration Sensor. The 3.5mm audio jack is absent on both the devices.