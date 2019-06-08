Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date revealed, Pro variant leaked in new renders

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is nearly two months away as the upcoming flagship from Samsung is reportedly set to launch on August 10, South Korean news website ETNews has reported.

There have been several leaks and rumours about the Galaxy Note 10 in the recent weeks, the most recent being the price of the entry-level variant of the device being somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (approximately Rs 76,197-83,124).

Apart from this, now the Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders have been leaked a couple of days ago which was published by PriceBaba in partnership with OnLeaks, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro is seen having a punch-hole display screen. The hole which houses the front camera has been placed at the top center portion of the screen. The render hints towards a four-camera setup at the back but there are no details of the sensors however the fourth camera will have a 3D depth sensor.

The Note 10 Pro is seen having a glass sandwich design which is similar to Galaxy S10 series. The back cameras have been aligned in a vertical manner at the top corner of the back panel. There is no fingerprint reader seen in the back which in a way confirms that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The renders reveal that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with an edge-to-edge display with curved edges.

According to the render, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro has just one front camera, as compared to the dual-front camera setup in Samsung Galaxy S10+. The render also reveals that the display screen of the Note 10 Pro will be 6.75-inches. The power button and volume rockers are on the left side of the phone. Also, it looks like Samsung has removed the Bixby button in the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

There is a Type-C port at the bottom, along with the mic, loudspeaker and S Pen slot. On top, the Note 10 pro has a SIM card slot along with the secondary mic. However, there is no 3.5 mm jack on this device.

In the past few months, we have seen some reports which suggest Samsung may launch four variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, two of which could be those which will be supporting 5G (having model numbers: SM-N971 and SM-N976) and the other two might be the standard variants which will not offer 5G (model numbers: SM-N970 and SM-N975).

The Galaxy Note 10 is likely to come with 6.3-inch AMOLED curved display and according to PhoneArena, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and there will not be any Bixby button.

As per other recent reports, the Galaxy Note 10 will be supporting a 45W fast charger. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered through a 4,500mAh battery. The devices which will be sold in the US will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor while for other markets, the variant will have Exynos 9820.