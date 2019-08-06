Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India details, accessories leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ will launch at the company’s Unpacked event on August 7 in New York. Ahead of the official debut, India specifications of Galaxy Note 10 series have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice.

According to a tweet, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will come in 512GB and 1TB storage variants in India. Further, the Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB storage will be up for purchase in Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Glow colour option. The 512GB storage variant of Galaxy Note 10 will only be available in Aura White colour option.

Meanwhile, the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB storage will come in two colour options – Aura Black and Aura Glow. The 1TB storage option will get Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Glow colour variants. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.

Separately, Winfuture has leaked image renders of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura Blue and Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Red colour variant. However, it is unclear if the two colour options will come to India as well as the report points out that the availability will depend on country and model.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 accessories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 accessories including flip cases, LED covers, 3.5 mm dongle and 25W power adapter have been leaked as well. As per the report, Galaxy Note 10 transparent as well as view covers, protective cases, leather and silicone covers are expected to be available.

The view covers of Galaxy Note 10+ will have a vertical transparent strip running along the right edge to view notifications such as time, date, etc from Always-on display. The LED covers will come with star pattern that will blink for calls and notifications.

Samsung will likely ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack from the new Galaxy Note 10 series and bundle a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle, photos of which have also been leaked by Winfuture. Finally, the 25W power adapter will come bundled in the box, even though the Galaxy Note 10+ is said to support 45W fast charging. Reports suggest users will need to buy 45W power adapter separately from Samsung, while the company will include 25W charger in the box.

Exclusively for @mysmartprice: Finally have some info about Galaxy Note10 Series in India! These are the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ variants that will be launching in India! Like the range? Will tell if more variants like Note10+ 256GB are coming.

Separately, a hands-on video of a testing unit of Galaxy Note 10+ claimed to have been shot on a subway in South Korea has been spotted on Chinese social networking site Weibo. Tipster Ice Universe, who shared the video, pointed out the screen does not have dual-curved edges, suggesting the phone is the higher-end Galaxy Note 10+.

It also has a punch-hole in-display front camera sensor in the top centre of the display as speculated for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series.

There seems to be a lot of people who don’t know how big the gap is. I’ll draw a picture to tell you that, in fact, Note10 has no chance of beating Mate30 Pro in terms of camera hardware. pic.twitter.com/f8W2kSTLqk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2019

Separately, the tipster tweeted out that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not be able to beat the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in terms of cameras given the phone will reportedly have a 12MP primary sensor of 1/2.55-inch, compared to 40MP 1/1.7-inch and 40MP 1/1.55-inch sensors speculated for the Mate 30 Pro.